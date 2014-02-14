A Graphic (And Bloody) Valentine’s Day History Of The Heart

Candy, cupids, and flowers converge every Valentine’s Day with stylized imagery of the human heart as the ultimate symbol of all things romantic. But the organ has also inspired gruesome lore and blood-drenched iconography that extend well beyond the realm of corporation-spawned sweetness and light. In The Book of Hearts (Laurence King), author Francesa Gavin offers an illustrated history that traces the way artists, designers and scientists have diagrammed the human organ for their own purposes.

She tells Co.Create, “Most of the imagery in the book is far from sentimental. The heart can be interpreted as dark, passionate, painful, bloody, emotive, sweet, playful. It’s been seen at different times as the home of the soul, the divine, the erotic, the rational center of thought. Those many meanings make it visually ripe for reinvention.”





The Book of Hearts also reports on why today’s perfectly symmetrical, precision dovetailed heart image bears only a passing resemblance to the actual organ. “The shape we know today was originally a decorative motif for a stylized ivy leaf,” Gavin says. Depicted in the Middle Ages as a curved, open-topped jar that held blood, the base and ivy leaf forms morphed. “That heart shape spread with the rise of the printing press, on playing cards, in books and in Catholic devotional imagery.”

As chronicled in The Book of Hearts, here’s a brief Valentine’s Day history of heart-shaped iconography.

When Titans dismembered the child god Dionysus and boiled his flesh, they ate everything but the heart. When the boy’s father Zeus zapped the Titans, the God of pleasure, intoxication and ecstasy was reborn, heart intact.

St. Augustine of Hippo in his Confessions describes the heart not as a pleasure chest but as the acorn-shaped vessel that enables man to know God. In the centuries that followed Christian altarpieces, illustrations and paintings transformed the Eros’ arrows of into rib-piercing spears..

Hearts, or more precisely, the removal of hearts, played a crucial role in Aztec rituals as a way to postpone the end of the world through human sacrifice. Living victims were placed on slabs at the pinnacle of Aztec pyramids. There, priest cut their chests open with a flint knife, removed their hearts and offer the organs to the sun Gods.