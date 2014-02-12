Jerry O’Connell Mocks Shia LaBeouf’s Art Installation By Launching His Own Art Installation Next Door

In 2012 and most of 2013, Shia LaBeouf was largely known for his eagerness to disassociate from the Transformers franchise via nudity-packed artistic endeavors. Since December of 2013, though, he has been known for making a short film that plagiarized a Daniel Clowes graphic novel, nearly shot-by-shot, followed by a string of bizarre apologies and non-apologies, and other assorted antics. Just when these antics had appeared to crescendo at the Berlin premiere of Lars von Trier’s new film, Nymphomaniac, which he arrived at wearing a paper bag over his head, on Tuesday, he opened up an art installation in Los Angeles. His artful aspirations have been met with much criticism–namely the charge that this is all a distraction to take away from the fact that he plagiarized–now they’re also receiving some competition.