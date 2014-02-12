Arianna Huffington Partners With DonorsChoose For Her New Book

DonorsChoose , one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies of 2014, draws inspiration from the better parts of the crowdfunding model: Public school teachers from across the country submit their requests for new projects or teaching supplies for the classroom, things like laptops, Kindles, or textbooks. Visitors who make it to DonorsChoose.org can fund whatever projects they’d like, for as little as $1.

As part of a promotion for her new book, Thrive, Arianna Huffington just announced that she will be partnering with DonorsChoose to give back to the education community. People who pre-order the book before it is published March 25 will receive a DonorsChoose gift card equal to the book’s $26 list price, even, she says, if they purchased the cheaper Kindle version.

“We’re building one of the book’s key themes–how compassion and giving transform our lives–into the actual release of the book,” writes Huffington in a blog post. “From the beginning, my goal while writing Thrive was to use my own journey–including a painful wakeup call that led me to change my own life–as a springboard for a wider discussion about our society’s flawed definition of success, and the ways we need to redefine it.”

She adds: “I wanted the book to begin with my story, but I don’t want it to end there.”