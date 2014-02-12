This Story About Slack’s Founder Says Everything You Need To Know About Him

Stewart Butterfield cofounded Flickr with his wife and then launched a nonviolent MMO that gained a cult following. Today, he’s releasing Slack , a team messaging unifier and archiving app for Mac OS X, Windows, iOS, and Android which got this resounding tweet of approval from Marc Andreessen yesterday . For all his feats, he should be Internet famous. But unlike his other famous Flickr cofounders, Butterfield has been innovating under the radar, attempting to solve one of the hardest problems in business. So how did he get from Flickr to gaming to here?

“Slack is gratifying to work on in the same way that Flickr was,” Butterfield says. “The mission is to make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant, more productive.”

It might sound strange to find a common thread between a photo community, an online video game, and a productivity portal. But Butterfield’s work has always been to get people talking, and he concerns himself with how to architect the environment where people talk. The path Butterfield took to get to this pure vision, however, is a strange one.

“People sometimes forget how early Flickr came,” Butterfield says. “Facebook didn’t add photo sharing till a year after Flickr was acquired by Yahoo.”

Flickr was famously developed as a side feature for the MMO Game Neverending that Butterfield was developing with his then-wife Caterina Fake and the rest of their company, Ludicorp. The team realized that the photo-sharing aspect of the game could be spun off into its own service. This was 2003, and the new Flickr was the first home on the Internet for users to interact with each other’s photos–one of the first gasps of Web 2.0.

Flickr was lauded for its FlickrLive chat service that let users swap photos in real time, a unique novelty in 2004. In 2005, Flickr became the first Internet beast swallowed by Yahoo. Initially, the purchase paid dividends for Flickr users as monthly user storage space was increased from 20 MB to a then-massive 100 MB in Dec 2006. But being enveloped by the Internet titan engulfed the startup team in a sea of competing internal projects vying for precious resources. Flickr was stifled.

“It was impossible to squeeze money to hire people,” Butterfield says. “Even when YouTube was 1/20th of Flickr’s size, they had twice as many people working on it. You just couldn’t do things you wanted to do. There are big plans we had back in 2006 and 2007 that Flickr still hasn’t done.”