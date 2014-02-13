These Are The Best Tech Companies To Intern With In 2014, According To Interns

Glassdoor already told us the happiest workplaces , and on Thursday it released its list of the best tech companies to intern at. Facebook has knocked Google from the top spot, which the search giant has held the last two years.

The list was compiled based on at least 20 former and current intern reviews from January of 2013 to 2014. The top 25 companies featured in the chart below were still hiring for interns as of Feb. 1, according to Glassdoor. Overall, there are 900 employers in New York City still looking for interns, 500 companies in Los Angeles, and more than 450 in San Francisco.





There’s some overlap between this and Glassdoor’s list of the best places to work, including Facebook, Google, Qualcomm, Apple, and Intel. So what’s it like to intern at these tech companies? Here’s what some reviews for the top five companies say:

Facebook: “The culture is pretty awesome and has staying power. The intern program is amazing and everyone is actually happy that the interns are there,” says a software engineer intern in Menlo Park, Calif.

Facebook: “The company culture embraces independence, quick problem solving, strong communication skills. There is a strong work hard, play hard mentality,” says a software engineer intern in Seattle.

Google: “Having the opportunity to take a look at all the wonderful stuff they’ve developed and taking part in the creation of new tools and products is an amazing experience, especially if you’re still in college,” says a software engineer intern in Mountain View, Calif.

Google: “Good salary. They paid for the accommodation during the whole internship. I learned a lot from the engineers and made a lot of networking,” says a software engineer intern in New York City.

Qualcomm: “Interns are automatically being considered for return internship opportunities or a full-time position. There are many career opportunities in the Qualcomm HQ, employees are encouraged to explore areas that fit their passion,” says an interim engineering intern in San Diego.

Schlumberger: “They seem to really care about and take care of their employees. They spend a lot of time and resources in training,” says an electrical intern in Sugar Land, Texas.

Epic Systems: “Epic has a great support staff for interns, and ultimately, they want to see their interns both do excellent work and learn a lot at their time at Epic. It is a good place to start out,” says systems software development intern in Verona, Wis.

Glassdoor also has a list of tough interview questions companies ask candidates:

“An apple costs 40 cents, a grapefruit costs 80 cents, and an orange costs 60 cents. Under these circumstances, how much does a pear cost?” -Epic Systems intern interview.

“What will you do if the Internet is not working?” -Yahoo software engineer intern interview.