A Matchmaker’s Advice For Finding Your Dream Job

Which do you think will last longer: Your friend’s new job, or his new marriage? Tell him to update his resume because divorce rates might be high, but job turnover is even higher.

The average employee sticks around 4.6 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the average marriage lasts eight years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

That means we’re slightly better at a picking mates than employers. So is there anything you can learn from dating that you should take to your next interview?

Yes, says Barbie Adler, founder of Selective Search, a personal matchmaking firm with offices across the country. “Finding a spouse is very similar to finding a new job–it’s a corporate marriage, so to speak,” she says. “If goals and values aren’t aligned, the result is often a fracture or divorce.”

During your job search, Adler, a former executive recruiter who has worked as a consultant for NBC’s The Apprentice and ABC’s The Bachelor, suggests asking yourself these six questions to find the perfect match:

In the romantic world, we often put together a list of non-negotiables when looking for a mate; you should do the same thing when searching for a job. While getting an offer is an immediate success, Adler says your compatibility with the company’s structure and culture will affect your long-term happiness. For example, if you like companies that can be fast and nimble with little red tape, you are probably better off at a dynamic startup. If you crave stability and an opportunity for frequent promotions, blue chip companies might be a good fit.

“Companies have personalities,” says Adler. “Ask yourself, what lifestyle am I looking to have, and then find companies that are a match.”