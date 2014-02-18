See How Many People Were Killed By Guns Last Year, And The Lives They Might Have Led

502,025. That’s the number of years the people who died from guns last year might have lived, if their lives weren’t cut short. Think what they might have achieved with that much time.

The graphic here was prepared by Periscopic, a data visualization firm in Portland, Oregon. It arrived at this enormous statistic by combining two sets of data: the FBI’s Unified Crime Report, which records not only the number of gun deaths, but also the age, gender, and race of the victims; and the U.N.’s demographic data to estimate life length.





Periscopic’s Dino Citraro says it was a “quite difficult” exercise to immerse himself in the massive loss of potential life that the FBI’s Unified Crime Report represents.

A few data-points. Of the 11,419 people who died from guns in 2013, 84% were male, and nearly half (48%) were under 30. Most were killed with a handgun, and the majority were black.

For a more interactive version than what’s here, go to Periscopic’s own page.