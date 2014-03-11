advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Awards IBD2014

About the awards The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards bestow honors on designers and businesses that have worked together to solve the problems of today and tomorrow, achieving outcomes that neither could do alone.

Awards IBD2014
By Co.Design8 minute Read

advertisement

About the awards

The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards bestow honors on designers and businesses that have worked together to solve the problems of today and tomorrow, achieving outcomes that neither could do alone. The competition, now in its third year, includes 10 categories which are judged by a cross-section of established designers and design-minded executives (scroll down for a complete list). Entries are judged on their functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, depth of user insight, cultural impact, and business impact—the key ingredients for any innovation.

The 2014 Finalists are here, and are featured in the pages of the October issue of Fast Companymagazine (circulation 725,000) and on Co.Design (averaging 3 million unique visitors per month), and winners are announced at an awards ceremony on October 15, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

2014 Categories

Apps (formerly Interactive) – Commercially available interactive worlds explored using phones, computers, tablets, and touch screens.
See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>

Data Visualization (NEW) – Visual representations of data and other information. Includes static and interactive design. See finalists >>

Experience (NEW) – 3-D communication design that takes into account the multifaceted ways users interact with a brand, service, or product.See finalists >>

Experimental (formerly Concepts) – Prototypes and other projects that have not yet been commercialized. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>

Graphic (formerly 2-D) – 2-D communication design such as typography, illustration, and visual identity. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>

Health (NEW) – Consumer-facing health and well-being design, including apps, medical devices, fitness trackers, and athletic equipment. See finalists >>

Products – Consumer-friendly innovations, including gadgets, accessories, furniture, vehicles, and more. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>

Social Good – Projects designed to positively impact developing countries or underprivileged communities. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>

Spaces – The built environment, including architecture, interior design, installations, and urban design. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>

Students – Work created anytime during undergraduate or graduate school, or within two years after. See finalists >> | Watch a video of last year’s winner >>

2014 Judges


Paola Antonelli

MoMa


Gadi Amit

NewDealDesign


Rinat Aruh

Aruliden


Ayse Birsel

Birsel + Seck


Moira Cullen

Pepsico.


Fred Dust

IDEO


James Dyson

Dyson


John Edson

Lunar


Nicholas Felton

Feltron


Karin Fong

Wonderland Sound & Vision


Laura Guido-Clark

LG-C Design


Cesar A. Hidalgo

MIT


Jessica Hische

Daily Drop Cap


Jamer Hunt

The New School


David Lauren

Ralph Lauren


John Maeda

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers


Ethan Marcotte


Debbie Millman

Sterling Brands


Ivan Poupyrev

Google


Jeneanne Rae

Motiv


Matt Rolandson

Ammunition


Tina Roth Eisenberg

SwissMiss


Lorna Ross

Mayo Clinic


Ravi Sawhney

RKS Design


James Sommerville

Coca Cola


Dr. Sharon E. Sutton, FAIA

University of Washington


Tristan Walker

Walker & Co.


Clive Wilkinson

Clive Wilkinson Architects


Scott Wilson

MINIMAL

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life