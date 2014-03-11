Awards IBD2014

About the awards

The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards bestow honors on designers and businesses that have worked together to solve the problems of today and tomorrow, achieving outcomes that neither could do alone. The competition, now in its third year, includes 10 categories which are judged by a cross-section of established designers and design-minded executives (scroll down for a complete list). Entries are judged on their functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, depth of user insight, cultural impact, and business impact—the key ingredients for any innovation.

The 2014 Finalists are here, and are featured in the pages of the October issue of Fast Companymagazine (circulation 725,000) and on Co.Design (averaging 3 million unique visitors per month), and winners are announced at an awards ceremony on October 15, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.