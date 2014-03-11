Overview IBD2014

What is Innovation by Design?

The 2014 Innovation By Design Awards and Conference brings together problem solvers from the worlds of business and design to explore the newest ideas in everything from apps to architecture. The conference includes six hours of highly visual sessions, two days of off-site design experiences, and concludes with a cocktail party and awards ceremony recognizing the smartest, most ambitious, most inventive design working in concert with business and culture. The conference and the awards take place on Wednesday, October 15, at the Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, in New York City. The off-site design experiences take place on both that Wednesday and Tuesday, October 14, at various locations throughout the city.