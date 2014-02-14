5 Free Apps For Making Valentine’s Day More Sweet

Whether you’re looking for a Valentine or a way to woo the one you’ve got, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Sway (iOS)

Does the world need another dating app? Probably not, but Sway–if you can tear your eyes away from Tinder long enough–offers a few fun features others don’t. “Wingman mode” is especially intriguing. Your friends can thank you later.

Bolt (Android)

When you’re not sending flirty texts, you might want to try that old-fashioned use for phones–the call. Bolt replaces your phone’s system dialer with VoIP that doesn’t require internet access, and uses on average 60KB of data per minute. That’s plenty of time to whisper sweet nothings, regardless of smartphone plan.

Bouqs (Android and iOS)