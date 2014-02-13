Will Workplace Wellness Actually Make Workers Healthy?

Over the last decade–and especially since the enshrinement of wellness in the Affordable Care Act–American workers have found themselves subjected in ever-increasing numbers to workplace wellness programs. While originally these programs were confined to large organizations, that market is now saturated. Consequently, the thousand or so wellness vendors in the marketplace are turning their sights on companies like yours.

These vendors pay your company’s own benefits brokers (whom they ironically refer to as “trusted advisors”) to convince your human resources department that weighing you, lecturing you, and poking you with needles will save them money. Since almost no employee would actively request their company to do these things, employers use bribes and fines, now averaging $521 per program, to drive participation.

Your instincts to steer clear of these programs–or do the minimum necessary to collect your “incentive” or avoid your fine–is well-founded for several reasons, as we amply demonstrate in our new book, Surviving Workplace Wellness with Your Dignity, Finances and (Major) Organs Intact:

Wellness programs generally require annual biometric screens and/or annual physician checkups, to allegedly detect early problems in order to prevent later ones. However, too much prevention is hazardous to your health, due to false positives and subsequent overtreatment. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that the harms of all annual cardiometabolic screens (except blood pressure) exceed the benefits, while all the medical literature recommends against annual checkups.

In their quest for relevance now that cholesterol has been discredited as a major predictor of heart attacks, wellness vendors are offering dozens more tests, almost none of which are recommended to be performed annually on generally healthy adults by the USPSTF or any other responsible medical organization. Some of the recommended tests, such as the prostate-specific antibody test, are recommended not to be done at all, because of the strong likelihood of false positives.

The result of rampant overscreening is a massive increase in the number of false positives. The Nebraska state program won an award for achieving a 10% diagnosis rate for colon cancer and a 40% diagnosis rate of cardiometabolic illness. In each case the figures, inflated by false positives, are many multiples greater than the actual rate of illness, and in the case of colon cancers the vendor later admitted lying to boost their numbers.