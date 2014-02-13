Why Mary Barra Should Be the Norm, Not the Exception

One issue has been largely over-looked in the discussions about women leadership: Do the traits of one gender have an advantage over the other in the boardroom?

Direct and self-promotional personalities have long been associated with leadership, and throughout the world men have been reinforced for taking charge, being focused on a goal, and directing people toward that end. In fact, a whole leadership model has been built around a command-and-control style. Women who competed with men to excel in this type of behavior were at a disadvantage.

Today, while there are still organizations where command-and-control is practiced, collaborative, team-oriented management has gained the upper hand. That style favors women who, as a group, have been reinforced from childhood for asking for advice, including others in decision making and recognizing and rewarding both behaviors and accomplishments.

It’s been reported that newly minted GM CEO Mary Barra practices a collaborative management style, which should bode well for her success and that of GM. It would be a great accomplishment for GM and the industry to manage in such a way that assembly-line employees actually feel involved in how cars are designed and made.

Involving others in how things are done is a behavior that is highly desired today in management and at the board level. According to the latest State of the American Workplace Report, 70% of U.S. workers don’t like their job, which is a sure sign of a disengaged workplace. Women’s ability to appreciate accomplishments, both large and small, and to create a collaborative culture can go a long way to improve workplace performance.

Of course, many men can and many excel at collaborative management style. But in companies where inclusion and engagement are important, women generally have a head start. That is, many women can do today what men have to learn to do.

The science of behavior has shown over and over that those who see and positively reinforce small changes in behavior get the fastest and most significant improvement. I can tell you from more than 40 years of working with leaders, there are still many men who have a very difficult time with that concept of change. They think that reinforcing far-reaching goals is better than reinforcing small changes, and they fail to realize that the small, incremental changes are what eventually lead to both quick and dramatic changes.