A London Artist Celebrates The Look, The Meaning–And The Smell–Of The Beautiful Bound Book

The multi-sensory delight of books in their traditional, physical form provides the inspiration for an exhibition by London-based artist Paul Schütze that opened recently in the gallery space of London’s oldest and most celebrated antiquarian booksellers, Maggs.

“Silent Surface” explores the physical manifestation of books and our physical interactions with them. “I set out to evoke the book as an object,” Schütze explains.

The collection features photos shot by the artist in Maggs bookstore after hours when the night-time light enabled him to produce images in which the building and its content blend into one.





Also included are images of decaying books and books on fire–an exploration of books’ physical impermanence, and how the matter from which they are made can be transformed.

Schütze has created a unique perfume for the show, too, made from 17 natural extracts ranging from cardamon and nutmeg to cedar wood, oak moss and hay.

The deep, dark, dusky blend–called In Libro De Tenebris–impregnates a book he made specially which is also on display, allowing the perfume to pervades the gallery space.

“It’s about celebrating rather than replicating the actual smell of old books,” the artist insists.