“Star Wars”-Themed Gowns Invade Fashion Week

Rodarte just won Fashion Week: The fashion house’s mind-blowingly awesome Star Wars-themed Autumn/Winter 2014 collection would’ve been perfect for bridesmaids at Princess Leia and Han Solo’s wedding. Images of Yoda, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, R2-D2, and the glowing moons of Tatooine grace these flowing silk charmeuse gowns. We’re not sure why these runway models weren’t wearing cinnamon buns and carrying lightsabers, but Photoshop could easily fix that (anyone?). Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, self-described sci-fi nerds, are pals of Star Wars director George Lucas, so the collection had his Jedi blessing. The bad news is these gowns won’t be for sale–they’ll only be used in editorial shoots for fall and possibly in exhibits. If you’re planning on marrying Luke Skywalker in one of these, you’ll have to use the Force to get one.