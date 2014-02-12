Levi’s Takes To The Streets Of Oakland For Its 2014 Skateboarding Collection

To promote its newest line of skateboarding fashions, Levi’s went where skateboarders spend most of their time–the streets. In this case, the avenues and alleyways in its own backyard of Oakland, CA with veteran skateboard photographer Jon Humphries shooting skaters like Josh Matthews and Sebo Walker.

The night mission uses city landmarks like the Fox Theatre and Bay Bridge, as well as hometown music heroes Deltron 3030–Del the Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator and Kid Koala.





It’s the company’s second complete skateboarding-specific collection, the first was Fall 2013. It’s a perfect case of a brand finding a ready-made audience, seeing as skateboarders were wearing Levi’s long before anyone at the company knew what a crailtap was.

Check out the little behind-the-scenes of the 2014 spot below.