This Site For Civic Complaints Dealt With 519,666 Issues Last Year–Here Are Some Of The Best

Not long ago if you wanted something fixed in the neighborhood, your options were narrow. You probably needed to call city hall, and often city hall wasn’t responsive. There was no public record of the issue and no accountability either. Also, nobody else in the neighborhood knew you’d made the complaint.

That changed with sites like SeeClickFix, which let you report a bent street sign and fallen tree and engage authorities in getting it sorted out. Now the Internet is almost the default way of interacting with officialdom, as SeeClickFix’s latest numbers indicate. Last year it closed 519,666 neighborhood issues, and logged 847,240 “votes” (that is, people agreeing with an initial complaint). More than 170 governments now use the platform for public communication, and to manage work internally.

Ben Berkowitz founded the site back in 2008. We thought we’d ask him for a few favorite reports, just to get a sense of the stuff people are concerned about and how governments are responding. Here are a few he came up with.

Reports of graffiti are common on the site. But not all graffiti reports complain about illegality, just the quality of the art. One Oakland poster wrote of one effort:

Sophomoric, tired, and uninspired graffiti. If the Internet didn’t exist and this were some podunk town this sort of stuff would be acceptable. But this is Oakland, in 2014. Either bring it or stay home. The gods of pigment frown upon this sorry waste of their gifts to the people of urth.

“Everyone always says we’re trying to get rid of graffiti,” Berkowitz says. “But really we’re just a platform for having that conversation.”

Similarly, a Toronto resident complained that a subway sign had been put up incorrectly at the Dufferin station (the N in Dufferin was too far away from the I). He worried that the example of “bad kerning” might send the wrong message to the city’s “creative class”:

..such a visible typographical error in Toronto’s trendy west end indicates, intentionally or not, that municipal government has deprioritized the most forward-thinking sort of economic development. We may conclude that our kind is not wanted here, and migrate to a city with a more aesthetically pleasing public transit system, such as London or Montreal.

Berkowitz thinks the comment was sarcastic–at least that’s how a city official took it. “With respect to tearing down this wall we can’t move ahead on that option without a heaping dose of glastnost propping up the rest of the station,” he said.