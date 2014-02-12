Have A Shoe-Gasm With This Infographic Of Carrie Bradshaw’s Iconic Footwear

On Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw nearly went broke from buying too many shoes. As we know from that time that she couldn’t afford a down payment for her apartment, she spent a total of $40,000 on her Manolo Blahniks, YSLs and Louboutins. And now you can have them all for only 22 bucks. Pop Chart Lab has created a 18″ x 24″ poster featuring 50 illustrations of Carrie’s iconic footwear. The shoes span six seasons and two movies, and each is labeled by episode, so you’ll know exactly when Carrie donned each pair of Jimmy Choos. The prints are hand-illustrated, signed and numbered by the artists. And, appropriately, they begin shipping on Valentines Day.