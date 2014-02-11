What This Legendary Piano Maker Can Teach Every Product Team

If your team is trying to build the next Flappy Bird , you should stop reading now.

But if you’re trying to build products that can stand the test of time, and processes to match, you should lend an ear to the team of craftsmen at Steinway & Sons, masters of the acoustic technology that has set Steinway pianos apart for over 150 years.

Fabled piano maker Steinway & Sons has been operating in New York City since 1853, transforming over 12,000 individual parts, from Indian amber to green poplar, into pianos worthy of Carnegie Hall. At one time, in the late 19th century, the company was the city’s largest employer. Today in Astoria, N.Y., a team of 300 craftsmen keep the Steinway tradition alive, turning out 1,500 pianos a year. They range from the most basic upright, which costs around $25,000, to the Model D, which retails for $150,000 or more. Custom finishes, from gold plating to carved “legs,” can kick prices closer to seven figures.

It’s the Steinway sound that fetches those prices–not the filigrees and rare materials–although there is a vault on site with over $3 million in exotic veneers, waiting for the right buyer at the right time.

How has Steinway produced such high-quality pianos, and so consistently, for so many years? Fast Company visited their headquarters in Queens to investigate.





Steinway is happy to let buyers customize the appearance of their pianos–but not the sound.

“Inside the belly of the beast, anything that’s musical–that can’t be tampered with in any way,” says Anthony Gilroy, director of marketing. At first it seems counterintuitive, but Steinway does not welcome mixing of engineers and musicians.