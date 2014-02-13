7 Predictions For The Future Of Work

Gone are the days when decisions were made from the top down and when all anyone was expected to do was simply “their job.” As a Corporate Anthropologist, I study the cultures of organizations–how they evolve and intersect with what’s happening right now, and how the people in them influence and shape their communities.

The talent pool will grow

As the use of robotics and automation technology increase, humans will no longer be asked to perform rote tasks. That means the nature of jobs will change. Greater connectivity means we will have greater access to talent literally all over the planet.

A new form of labor pool and market where individuals, project teams, or even entrepreneurial companies (that are really just teams of teams) from all over the world will bid on high-value tasks and opportunities. This new dynamic will not only increase the efficiency of organizations, it will also change the notion of what “managing” means. It will also create competitive pressures for organizations to embrace global languages and cultural awareness as a way to appeal to the most talented workers.

Collaboration will be the norm

The type of company–and people–that will thrive in this new environment will embrace collaboration and teamwork. I call them the Betas. The old-fashioned Alpha way of doing business–top-down, command-and-control–will no longer be viable.

As Alpha methods die out, employers will be looking for innovators, technologists, and big thinkers. Data managers will remain in high demand as will people with the skills to manage a diverse workforce.

A rise in “limited contracts”

As we move into a craftsman and service economy, people will work for organizations for two to four years with incentives built in to compensate them for the level of impact they bring to the organization.