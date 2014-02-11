An Illustrated Guide To Carrie Bradshaw’s Shoes

Carrie asked a ton of crazy questions on Sex and the City (“Can you get to a future if your past is present?” “What comes first, the chicken or the sex?”). But the real question is this: How the hell did a weekly columnist for the New York Star live on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, go out to swanky bars four nights a week, and afford that many pairs of shoes?

We may never know. But 50 pairs of said shoes have been hand-illustrated on the latest from the Brooklyn-based Pop Chart Lab design team. The prolific infographic makers–who tend to focus on manlier stuff like beer and tools–just released what they’re calling a “couture compendium,” right on time for New York Fashion Week. There are six-inch-heels from fashion royalty like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, and Yves St Laurent, as well as the rubber J.Crew flip flops Carrie wore when Aidan popped the big question.

Click to enlarge

See all of them, or get a print, here.