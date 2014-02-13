The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies In Education

For teaching government a thing or two about education reform. Most of us can agree that the U.S. school system is a mess: State education budgets are shrinking, while businesses’ expectations for job preparedness are ever rising. Charles Best, founder and CEO of DonorsChoose.org, is trying to make sure teachers and students have the resources to do their part. The crowdfunding nonprofit has raised $225 million to help more than 175,000 teachers fund more than 400,000 projects, from securing school supplies for the semester to helping make field trips happen. Best, formerly a public-school history teacher in the Bronx, has managed to rein in some deep-pocketed donors and partners, including Sheryl Sandberg, Stephen Colbert, and Google, which is helping Best use his site in transformative ways, such as bringing AP STEM classes to more than 330 high schools and helping entrepreneurs market new educational tools directly to classrooms. Read more >>

For rewriting the book on e-books. In the rush to embrace everything digital, many ed-tech companies forgot that people, not robots, are the end users. Enter Inkling, producer of lushly designed educational content for tablets and mobile phones. Last year, Inkling raised $16 million from Sequoia, among others, and signed deals with textbook giants Pearson and Elsevier to digitize its academic materials. It also opened its publishing platform, Habitat, to let publishers in-house create their own masterpieces, which founder Matt MacInnis says has helped net the company “eight figures” in revenue. True, there are other solid digitized textbooks, but with Inkling’s multimedia features–live Q&As, how-to videos, interactive quizzes–its prom-queen level of popularity is well deserved.

For testing and prepping students for the new era of education. The 75-year-old industry stalwart might have started as a test-prep company, but it continues to evolve to keep pace with students’ changing learning habits–and the changing job market. It’s wholly embracing and developing new tech-centric curriculums: Last year, it launched a pilot program at its university’s School of Information Technology, which used the gamification platform Badgeville to boost participating students’ grades by 9%, graduated the inaugural class of its Techstars-powered education startup accelerator, launched a boot camp for aspiring Ruby on Rails web developers, and–in its most strategic, and perhaps preemptive, move–acquired Grockit, the notable online test-prep service that recently logged on its one millionth user.

For letting the everyman explore the hidden corners of science. Community laboratories like Genspace, based in Brooklyn, New York, and BioCurious, based in Sunnyvale, California, are attracting biotech hackers interested in bridging the gulf that separates synthetic biology researchers from, well, everyone else. For a $100 monthly membership fee (which defrays the cost of running the lab), DIY geneticists can tinker with a vortexer, an ultrasonic bath, and gel electrophoresis to create cool experiments like glow-in-the-dark plants, wormlike creatures that crave butter, and robots that can do your pipetting for you. “It is science for the people,” says Genspace cofounder and executive director Ellen Jorgensen.

For understanding that teaching starts with teacher education. Founded in 2011 by a charter school chief and a McKinsey consultant, LearnZillion charges districts to supply teachers and students with five-minute mini-lessons based on the Common Core State Standards initiative–designed to align states’ curriculums–and delivered by master teachers. Students can use LearnZillion to review class material, but equally as important, teachers can use it to get ideas for their own classes and to study videos to improve their teaching methods. The company has about 120,000 registered teachers (and adds 5,000 new teachers every week) and reaches about 1.4 million students. LearnZillion, a favorite of ed-tech enthusiast Bill Gates, has also formed alliances with Washington, D.C., and Syracuse, New York, public school systems.

For using data to learn the way students learn. Adaptive learning is what good teachers have done since the dawn of time: When a student gets a question wrong, the teacher figures out where their knowledge failed and builds from that base. Now imagine that seemingly simple but complex process controlled by a series of computer algorithms, and you have the secret of Knewton, the former test-prep company that is fast achieving dominance in the digital learning space. Knewton has signed deals with textbook giants like Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Macmillan to add an adaptive-learning layer to their content, and the company now boasts more than a million students from kindergarten through college as users of its technology. Unlike regular schooling, where learning can be limited by class size, the more Knewton users the better: When students use the platform, Knewton collects data on their progress and uses those analytics to weed out weaker questions in favor of stronger ones.

For stepping up to make sure every student gets a chance at higher ed. While almost everyone agrees that some form of post-secondary education is crucial, less than 10% of students from lower-income families obtain a college degree–compared with nearly 75% of middle- and upper-income kids. However, neither high schools nor colleges seem to be able to focus on exactly when and how lower-income students slip through the cracks. The San Francisco–based nonprofit Beyond 12 offers an online tool that helps high schools track what happens to their students once they doff their mortarboards, while also providing colleges a tool to help retain vulnerable students who are trying to beat the odds.