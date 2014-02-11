Michel Gondry Directed Metronomy’s New Video And It’s Just As Fun As You’d Expect

For fans of the French filmmaker perhaps impatiently waiting his next film, a new music video for U.K. pop band Metronomy will definitely whet the appetite for whenever Mood Indigo hits theatres on this side of the world .





One look at the bright colors and the band playing within a kid’s cardboard clubhouse dream come true and you know who’s behind the camera. As the 360-degree shot pans, the painted sides of the cardboard enclosure make it look like we’re watching the band through everything from a computer screen and live on stage, to a studio control room and a van on the street. It’s simple, fun and exactly what you’d expect from a Gondry pop video.





The director will also be in a Google Hangout to answer questions and talk about the new video February 12th on the band’s YouTube channel. Maybe ask about those turtlenecks.