How To Dodge Perfectionist’s Burnout

But always strive for perfection and you’ll either a) start to lose your mind b) get nothing accomplished or c) some combination of the two.

Perfectionism is actually deeply flawed. Perfectionists set themselves up for constant stress. They resist taking on challenging new work for fear of not being able to deliver. Their progress can easily be paralyzed by impossibly high standards.

From start to finish, every creative task or project we tackle can take on unfathomable proportions when we are unwilling to settle for anything less than perfect. Elizabeth Grace Saunders, a time coach and self-proclaimed recovering perfectionist knows all too well how easy it is to slip into the danger-zone of perfectionism. Here are three common perfectionist roadblocks Saunders identifies and how to overcome them:

Getting started is often the biggest hurdle to any creative project. You need the right inspiration, work environment and uninterrupted time. But waiting for the perfect time to start can mean never starting. Usually wherever you start out won’t be the actually beginning to your end-product, so why belabor the results from the get-go?