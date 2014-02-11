“House of Cards Against Humanity” Adds a Double Dose of Darkness To A Favorite Party Game

You might have thought the party game Cards Against Humanity was misanthropic, but now the company has taken TMI to new heights of heinous. House of Cards Against Humanity is a cross promotion with Netflix, pegged to the new season of the dark, political drama, which stars Kevin Spacey as the conniving and semi-diabolical senator Frank Underwood.





In the classic CAH pack, black cards might read: “In the seventh circle of Hell, sinners must enjoy BLANK for all eternity.” And then white cards offer answers like “Sarah Palin” or “Sexual Humiliation.” Now you can choose from white cards like a “Childless Marriage,” and “Getting Eaten Out While on the Phone with Dad.” So much for pristine ideals of American democracy. House of Cards‘ second season arrives on Netflix this Friday.