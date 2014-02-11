The Casual Bitcoin Buyer’s Guide To Investing In Cryptocurrencies

If you’re interested in buying Bitcoins, you may have heard of Silk Road , the online agora for contraband–you know, the one whose founder called himself the Dread Pirate Roberts . The cryptocurrency was vital to Silk Road’s anonymous transactions, but Bitcoins aren’t just useful currency for people who call themselves Dread Pirate Roberts. In fact, anyone can buy Bitcoins. Sort Of.

At least, that’s what a lot of the Bitcoin cottage industry is hoping. Bitcoins today can be used to purchase legitimate goods and services on thousands upon thousands of websites and counting. And 5,000 bitcoin ATMs are projected to pop up globally in the next five years.

Bitcoin actually scares NYDFS, the guys who regulate banks in New York, enough that they had a hearing about whether or not to regulate it. And a Bitcoin center opened next to the New York Stock Exchange in January, to both evangelize its future and serve as a hub for educational seminars and events.

If you’re one of the believers, this is how you go about buying in.

The simplest way to make money with Bitcoin is to let it appreciate. The downside, of course, is Bitcoin’s price volatility when valued against the dollar. Two years ago, 20 cents could buy one whole Bitcoin. As of Februrary 6, one Bitcoin was valued at $849 USD. February 9 it dropped to $687 USD. The peak? Almost double that: $1,203 last November. It’s a roller coaster.

You can make more money mining, but it’s a lot more technically complicated. The documentation for mining is open source, so anyone can download and program any kind of computer to be a network node. Through participating in the “game” of discovering blocks, a group of transactions in a certain window of time, miners are rewarded in Bitcoins when they solve a block’s puzzle–essentially gained interest. (The current reward is 25 BTC. That value started at 50 and halves every 210,000 blocks, which equals out to about every 4 years.)

The most recent block is sequentially added to the end of the blockchain, listing and confirming the transactions in that block to the Bitcoin ledger. Advanced cryptography is set up so that blocks are mined about every 10 minutes and the puzzle difficulty is recalculated every 2,016 blocks, and adjusts to get harder over time. A sole miner will rarely, if ever, mine back-to-back blocks.