Could “Zombeavers” Possibly Be The Next “Sharknado”?

If only there was a weather-related phenomenon to use as a metaphor to describe how the schlock-tacular bloodbath Sharknado affected social media when it premiered on the SyFy channel last summer. People couldn’t tweet fast enough about this goofy, gory thing that seemed reverse-engineered from gloriously dumb title to actual film. Sure enough, Hollywood took notice of the effect. Well, maybe “Hollywood” is a little generous. Filmmakers like Bryan Singer and Zack Snyder won’t soon be copying the Sharknado model. Others certainly did, though, and perhaps they can even improve on it.





One recent attempt to build off of that sweet Sharknado irony cachet is the forthcoming film, Zombeavers, currently in post-production. Everything you need to know is right there in the title–it’s undead beavers–but the recently released preview reveals much more as well. Apparently, it’s that classic horror varietal that Joss Whedon’s Cabin In the Woods was thought to have vanquished: horny teenagers hang out by a secluded lake for a weekend and end up fighting for survival. Perhaps inevitably, there are not one, but two double-entendres involving the word “beaver” in this short preview.





Some of the producers on board are those behind actual films you’ve heard of and/or seen, such as The Ring, Cabin Fever, and We’re the Millers. Also, boding well for the film is bona fide comedy writer Jordan Rubin, who is directing, and who will perhaps inject this horror-comedy with a deadly dose of the latter beyond the title itself.

Chime in below in the comments section with your best efforts at a Sharknado or Zombeavers-style title.