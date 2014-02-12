Damn, New York! Check Out Real NYC Style On The Streets During Fashion Week

While fashion week unfolds at Lincoln Center next year’s trends are being created on the streets. Brooklyn-based photographer Ruddy Roye has been capturing the street style innovators walking the asphalt runways of New York’s five boroughs and spilling out of the “tents” during Fashion Week–and sharing it all via our Instagram feed.

Roye, a photojournalist and self-described “Instagram activist,” has been capturing people on the streets of New York for years, often showing his followers a look at the city they might not otherwise see.

In addition to shooting portraits of New Yorkers, Roye has captured the style of the Congolese “Sapeurs” and Jamaican dancehall culture. He took over The New Yorker’s Instagram feed in October of 2012 with his images taken during Hurricane Sandy.

“Photography,” says Roye, “is finding a piece of me in the eyes or essence of everyone and everything I photograph. It has always been a collaborative effort. I think if you are true to the thing that motivates you, then you can stimulate that in the things and people you are trying to get it from. Like everything has its reflection.”

Did anything surprise him about shooting the people of Fashion Week? “I think seeing how a city can galvanize and come together always fascinates me. Like natural disasters, like around 9/11, I find solace in the fact that it is something we can still do. I just can’t wait to see us do the same around poverty, homelessness, hunger and a host of other social ills.”

