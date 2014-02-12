The Complete Guide To Your Insane Working Hours

Which translates into ridiculous hours.

For the record, there are 168 hours in week. Some Wall Street folk put 120 hours of them into their jobs. As New Yorker writer James Surowiecki explains, it goes beyond finance. In 2008 Harvard Business School did a survey asking after the hours of a thousand professionals: 94% of them worked 50 hours or more per week, while almost half topped 65 hours.

But what’s perplexing about the “cult of overwork,” Surowiecki says, is that those long hours “diminish productivity and quality.” Industrial workers have more accidents on overtime, knowledge workers have a drop off in cognitive performance when they’re tired. As Duke-NUS sleep research Michael Chee has told us, sleep deprivation makes you worse at telling if new stimuli is relevant or not and can make your reaction time much slower. Surowiecki adds that junior bankers start to “break down” in their fourth year on the job: depression and anxiety went up while their performance-reviewed creativity and judgment went down.

Sometimes it’s a matter of economic incentive: if you operate off of billable hours–like law firms and consultancies are apt to do–then you’ll naturally want to maximize how many hours you put in. Like the sociologist Donald Campbell predicted, the more a quantitative indicator is used for making decisions, the more it’ll pressure those decisions. As Extreme Productivy author Bob Pozen says, time becomes the easiest metric to measure how productive a person is, even if it doesn’t connect to what they get done.