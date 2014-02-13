How To Really Transform Loyal Customers Into Brand Advocates

It takes a lot to motivate people to do something for your brand that, to be honest, they don’t really have to do.

If consumers like your brand, they probably feel as though your brand fills a need they have, and they have developed an affinity for what your brand gives them. Here’s how to motivate these people who already love your brand to help you out and become advocates to other people.

Provide a solid product or service that you believe in–one that answers consumers’ demand for something they need to make life easier, more fun, prettier, more exciting, etc.

Put a face on your brand that conveys the degree to which you are willing to make consumers happy or satisfied. Show them that your company will eliminate some kind of pain or challenge they have in their lives. For many established brands, you’re still around because you’ve already done this stuff well.

Make it easy for your consumers and brand advocates to buy things from you. The more we know about our brand advocates, the more your sales teams can effectively answer their needs without wasting their time or yours.

Do your consumers like to buy your products online? Do they need the help of your call center agents? Would they rather connect with you offline or in your retail location? Know where to be when they are ready to buy from you and make it clear that you want to make that process simple and even fun.

Today, people become brand advocates because words can travel fast and be shared with staggering numbers of people. Consumers buy something and within moments, can tell the world what they think of it. Develop a brand advocacy program that allows consumers to talk to your brand advocates about you. This requires some planning and systems you must put in place to make that happen.