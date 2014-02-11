Mayor De Blasio Lays Out His Vision For A More Equitable New York City

Despite spending most of the first six weeks of his tenure digging New York City out of a never ending pile of snow, Mayor Bill de Blasio also had some time to think about the major issues facing the city in his first “ State of the City ” address yesterday.

Mayor de Blasio is likely the most high profile of the new crop mayors elected around the country in 2014, as Co.Exist has been tracking (see “The Class of 2014: The New Mayors Who Are Building The Future of America’s Cities”). He is among a handful touting a major progressive shift for the future of cities.

With a gridlocked U.S. Congress, cities are now becoming the true incubators of policy innovation.

De Blasio swept into office as a populist determined to address what is likely the biggest failing on his predecessor’s watch: the rise of “two cities”–a phenomenon marked by soaring income inequality, increasingly unaffordable costs of living and housing, and the largest homeless population since the Great Depression. “There’s a large swath of the population that doesn’t seem to be getting ahead even as the city prospers,” says Jonathan Bowles, executive director of the New York-based Center for an Urban Future.

In his speech yesterday, de Blasio called for a “government with a soul” as he invoked these same themes and also delineated more concrete proposals to put them into action. He vowed to act on key issues without the help of federal lawmakers and despite the opposition of some in the state. With a gridlocked U.S. Congress, cities are now becoming the true incubators of policy innovation in this country–a theme echoed in his speech.

From offering universal pre-kindergarten to address the “skills gap” and raising taxes on the wealthy, de Blasio has his work cut out for him in achieving his expansive vision. Already, he’s put in motion the moves to end the city’s controversial “stop-and-frisk” policing tactics. Today, it’s still the honeymoon phase of his administration and he can talk about his big ideas without much expectation yet.

Here are a couple of interesting proposals he talked about in his speech:

1) Offering ID cards to immigrants, whether or not they are here in the U.S. legally.