Bill Gates On Why The World Needs To Be Less Cynical And Start Focusing On Real Problems

Bill Gates did an informative public Q&A on Reddit yesterday, part of the Internet community’s regular “Ask Me Anything” feature. We learned a lot of quirky tidbits about the world’s biggest philanthropist, including the fact that he hates being called that because many other, less wealthy individuals make much larger personal sacrifices in obscurity. We also learned he’d still pick up a $100 bill if he found one on the street (but he’d donate it), that he considers owning a private airplane his greatest guilty pleasure, and that he won’t try to artificially prolong his life until that’s an option available to most normal people too. He also does the dishes every night. In summary: Bill Gates–a pretty good guy.

Aside from the fun he had, Gates also said some pretty important things about his philanthropic vision and various endeavors. Here are a couple of highlights worth considering in more detail:

According to Gates, the greatest tragedy in the world is kids who die or are malnourished and can’t achieve their potential either physically or mentally. The solutions are simple: vaccines and nutrition. He says: “We are making progress but not fast enough. Cynicism is our biggest barrier.”





Gates addressed this issue in longer depth recently in his annual letter, in which he focused on dispelling the myth that foreign aid is a waste. Yesterday, before leaving his Reddit chat, he asked the Reddit community for their communications advice on this point: “How can we help more people understand that foreign aid isn’t 25% or even 10% of the U.S. federal budget, but less than 1%?”

Gates believes that improving the education system is the single most important domestic issue in the United States, “since it is key to individual opportunity and to the country as a whole and we are not doing as well as other countries.” He also makes some interesting points about how people need to encourage politicians to focus on problems, not scoring points:

“I wish the debate about education would focus on helping teachers improve and what we know about that. Right now it is caught up in state versus federal and testing versus no-testing. In general politics needs to focus on the problems rather than attacking the other side. Asian countries are helping their teachers improve and the impact is huge.”

Startups are famous for the mantra of trying to celebrate and learn from their failures. Gates, arguably the most successful technology startup founder of all time, still takes this idea to heart in being frank about where his foundation has failed.