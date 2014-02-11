Think Of Your Life As A Game. This Strategy Guide Tells You How To Win It

At times, maybe in our darker moments, some of us have probably entertained the thought that our earthly existence is just a game. And others among us may have “gamified” certain parts of our life–fitness, let’s say. But what if you actually did view your whole life as a game–a video game–and used gaming strategy to make every decision? Oliver Emberton is the founder of Silktide , a company whose software improves website functionality and efficiency. Now the blogger and programmer has turned life coach, and his goal is to improve the functionality and efficiency of your daily existence. He’s done so with a “Strategy Guide to Life” : a faux RPG instruction sheet on how to navigate the real world.

“In a way I’m writing for myself 10 years ago,” Emberton tells us. “I’m writing to pass on some of what I’ve learned.”





Using as visual reference ’80s video games, in which data commands made heavily pixelated avatars move around the screen, Emberton’s strategy guide gives similar “commands” on how to choose daily priorities, exercise regularly, find love, or prepare for a great career.

At first read, the advice is all very obvious. But sometimes the best life advice is the simplest, and reframing your life in game terms may help clarify things. As Emberton says on the site, real life is a game of strategy and “the key to winning is simply managing your resources.”

The strategy guide includes insight on getting stuff done:

“Your willpower level is especially important. Willpower fades throughout the day, and is replenished slightly by eating, and completely by a good night’s sleep. When your willpower is low, you are only able to do things you really want to.”

…and on finding a relationship: “80% of finding someone comes down to being your most attractive self, which–like so much in life–just means putting your time in the right places. If you’re exercising, socialising, well nourished and growing in your career, you will radiate attraction automatically. The remaining 20% is simply putting yourself in places where you can meet the right people.” (See more tidbits from the strategy guide in the gallery above and at Emberton’s site.)