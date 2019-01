Want to Change The World? Join A Corporation

If you want to change the world, join a large corporation.

It’s a bold statement, but one which Scott Anthony, Managing Principal at innovation consulting firm, Innosight, was not shy to make during a recent keynote address at the Creative Innovation Conference.

To begin to try to understand how large corporations are uniquely positioned to tackle and solve society’s biggest problems, Anthony says, we must first understand where we’ve come from.

In this time period, there were numerous history-making innovations that can be traced to single people whom Anthony calls Lone Inventors. These include Henry Ford, Gutenberg, and Thomas Edison.

Sure enough, they likely relied on others to help them along, but the magic of their innovations were decidedly their own, and this is manifested in how history credits them as such.

With the heralding of Ford’s assembly lines, the industrial revolution gave way to the beginning of large corporations. Innovations started being mass produced and distributed, with more people than ever benefiting from them. These include sliced bread (Continental), laundry detergent (Proctor & Gamble), film (Kodak), computers (IBM) and more.

These innovations were characterized by their large budgets, aggressive production targets, and scales of distribution that were much wider than ever before.