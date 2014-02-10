Take Your First Look At Mike Judge’s HBO Show, “Silicon Valley”

In 2011, MTV unthawed its seminal animated series about disaffected teens, Beavis and Butthead, which had been cryogenically preserved since the mid-1990s. This second incarnation of the series neither gained much traction with new viewers nor exceeded its status as a fleeting nostalgia trip to those who loved it the first time. The franchise is currently in limbo. Luckily, series creator and reboot-overseer Mike Judge is now returning to television with a live-action project more akin to his corporate culture-skewering comedy, Office Space, and the first teaser has just been released.





The preview for Silicon Valley is only 30 seconds long, so we don’t have much to go on. Here’s what we do know, though. The show stars UCB alum Thomas Middleditch as a guy trying to launch a startup with his friends. It appears to be set in the modern tech era, as evinced by the presence of a TED Talk. The supporting cast contains some of your favorite “that guy” comedic performers, like TJ Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, and Martin Starr. And there will be at least one dick joke on the show. Maybe more! Find out for sure when Silicon Valley starts its run on Sunday, April 6.