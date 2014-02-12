These Inventive Animated Trailers Reinterpret Cinema Classics

Over the last few years, The Animation Workshop, Denmark’s graduate program for aspiring animators, has given students the coolest assignment ever: reinterpret movie trailers for the world’s most iconic films. Depending on how staunch a purist you are, their take on Citizen Kane (rosebud is now “Gross Butt”), The Big Lebowski (Kung-Fu style), and The Graduate (set in Japan) are either sacrilegious or seriously awesome. Watch all 19 iterations of “The Trailer Project” or see some of the best below. It’s a whole different look at The Dude.