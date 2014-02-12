advertisement
These Inventive Animated Trailers Reinterpret Cinema Classics

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Over the last few years, The Animation Workshop, Denmark’s graduate program for aspiring animators, has given students the coolest assignment ever: reinterpret movie trailers for the world’s most iconic films. Depending on how staunch a purist you are, their take on Citizen Kane (rosebud is now “Gross Butt”), The Big Lebowski (Kung-Fu style), and The Graduate (set in Japan) are either sacrilegious or seriously awesome. Watch all 19 iterations of “The Trailer Project” or see some of the best below. It’s a whole different look at The Dude.

E.T.
