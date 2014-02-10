GM Rolls Out Ad Campaign That Celebrates The New Everything

It’s no Super Bowl , but TV advertising during the Olympics is still one of the few places to perform your branded song and dance in front of a large collective audience who won’t be hitting fast-forward on the DVR at every chance.





General Motors is taking the opportunity to roll out a roster of eight new TV spots, promoting its line-up of vehicles with a mix of silly and sweet. The tie that binds them all together is the hashtag-line #TheNew. New vehicles, new commercials, new love, new youth, new family, new everything. But, as the anthem spot tells us, despite all our technological differences, a lot of things remain the same, “the new us, like the old us, is built on the things that matter most.” Together, the ads paint a picture of an automaker that is down with the way we live now.





For the Equinox and Cruze Diesel models, agency Commonwealth/McCann go for laughs–the first with a mistimed interaction with the car’s Siri eyes-free feature, while the latter ties fuel efficiency to a Cheers joke. Perhaps most interesting, particularly during Olympic coverage as the host country’s record on such things has been a point of contention, are the glimpses of same-sex marriage in both the anthem spot and the ad called “The New Us.”

When asked if this was a subtle nod to the issue, a Chevrolet spokesperson told us that the company “is simply celebrating the diversity of its customers by focusing on genuine moments and real families. These ads have everything to do with Chevrolet as an inclusive and authentic brand and are not intended as any political commentary.”