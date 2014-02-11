How IBM’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Uses DNA, Watson To Cure Drug-Prescribing Problems

Not all patients are the same.

That idea is at the fast-beating heart of a company that was named IBM’s Global Entrepreneur of the Year at last week’s IBM SmartCamp finals. The New Jersey-based for-profit research group Coriell Life Sciences beat out some 1,200 other startups to claim the honor.

Scott Megill

President and CEO Scott Megill spoke with Fast Company about how his company’s DNA mapping and tracking works, and how IBM’s Watson is making the process smarter–by analyzing 1,500 scientific papers a month.

“Right now there’s a gap between genetic science and physicians,” Megill says. “There’s lots of great work that’s happening in genetics, but the physicians aren’t geneticists, and so it’s not really incredibly apparent what genetics mean for an individual patient.”

Coriell hopes to solve that problem. Here’s how Megill says it works:

“A physician can order a diagnostic through the same diagnostic ordering system they’re using today. The same way they would order a blood test, they can order a genetic test. What that requires is that a patients submit a small sampling of DNA, which is really just a rubbing from the inside of their cheeks with a glorified Q-tip and that gets put into a tube.”

That tube then gets FedExed off to a lab and Coriell takes over–analyzing, tracking, and sharing the data that’s generated.

“That Q-tip has enough DNA in it that we can extract roughly 3 billion points of information,” Megill explains. “We extract what the relevant genes would be that relate to drug response.”