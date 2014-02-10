The World’s Horrible Weather Just Means We Need To Keep Supporting A Clean Energy Revolution

The polar vortex that made life dangerously cold for tens of millions of people in North America this month is the latest in a long list of extreme weather events that are becoming increasingly common.

Last year alone saw some of the most extreme weather in decades. Typhoon Haiyan, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit land, killed thousands of people and caused economic losses of billions of dollars in the Philippines. Australia had record heat waves, Brazil’s northeast suffered its worst drought in decades, southwest China experienced its heaviest rainfall in 50 years and flooding in Canada was the most expensive natural disaster in that country’s history. And this is only the tip of the (melting) iceberg.

Climate change is a threat multiplier in a world already stressed by declines in natural resources.

Proving with absolute certainty the link between climate change and an individual extreme weather event is beyond the current capabilities of science. But we do know that climate change is loading the dice: the best risk assessments point to an increase in the severity and frequency of such disasters over the coming decades without urgent action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

In short, climate change is a threat multiplier in a world already stressed by declines in natural resources such as forests, rising scarcities like freshwaters and increased vulnerability linked for example to the building of homes in risky locations such as steep mountain-slopes and flood plains.

While some impacts of climate change are likely to be extreme and sudden–with events like Hurricane Sandy and Typhoon Haiyan perhaps a foretaste of things to come–others are creeping up on communities, whether it be loss of crops to a flood or drought that can send food prices soaring or the risks many coastal cities face from rising sea levels.

That is the bad news. The good news is that people everywhere are not standing idly by. Indeed the world is rich with initiatives, projects and entrepreneurship that are illuminating the pathways to a low-carbon world with more capability to adapt to the rising impacts.

Shifting from fossils fuels to clean energy is not only feasible but that it is already happening all over the world.

The United Nations Momentum for Change initiative has selected 17 of these as “Lighthouse Activities” in order to empower and to catalyze even more action on the ground that is innovative, practical, scalable and replicable. These activities prove that shifting from fossils fuels to clean energy is not only feasible but that it is already happening all over the world.