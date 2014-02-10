Sochi’s First Meme: The B-Bomb Seen ‘Round The World





American figure skater Ashley Wagner wasn’t merely shocked by her fourth-place score during the women’s short program in Sochi. She was seriously pissed. So much so that she had a “McKayla Maroney is not impressed” moment and called bullshit–live on camera. Watch it happen in the GIF above. And then see the various iterations of #WagnerFace. At least things are looking up for Wagner, who helped the U.S. team to a bronze medal. Sadly, the same thing cannot be said for Sochi’s toilets.