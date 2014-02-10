Target To Launch Collections Created By Pinterest’s Top Pinners

Could Pinterest be the place to find design stars? Target thinks so. The retailer has built its brand by creating unique product lines with big-name talent like Michael Graves, Cynthia Rowley, and Philippe Starck among others and will continue to do so. But Target is now testing the waters with fresh faces, partnering with three top pinners–Joy Cho, Jan Halvarson, and Kate Arends, all of whom write blogs and work in design in various capacities–on a series of limited-edition collections featuring party products that will be sold in stores and online.

“Social media creates so many great opportunities for talented up and comers, and we definitely see today’s top Pinners as expert curators of style and design,” says Rick Gomez, Target’s senior vice president of marketing of the decision to work with the trio. “We think their unique point-of-view will resonate well with our guests who regularly rely on Pinterest for inspiration and ideas.”





Cho, Halvarson, and Arends have massive followings on Pinterest–Cho ranks the highest with well over 13 million. Meanwhile, party products are a popular topic on the content sharing service, with more than 700,000 party-related items pinned to the site every day, according to Gomez, who says Target is the first retailer to engage pinners to create party collections.

The first collection goes on sale March 16 and will be from Cho, the Los Angeles-based graphic designer behind the blog Oh Joy!, which centers on design, fashion, and food. Like her blog, her Target collection is dubbed Oh Joy! and will be made up of modern garden party wares ranging from paper lanterns to tablecloths.

Joy Cho

The second collection, available at Target the last week of June, will be from Halvarson, who lives in Vancouver, and is the co-founder–along with her husband Earl Einarson–of the design blog Poppytalk as well as Poppytalk Handmade, a marketplace for handmade and vintage goods. Halvarson’s glamping-themed collection (glamping is glamorous camping for those of you who have never glamped) will be made up of products with feminine, Victorian-inspired details designed to add luxury to outdoor occasions.

A Target party collection inspired by artisan food and craft beer and created by Arends, a designer and creative consultant who hails from Minneapolis and writes the design blog Wit & Delight, will launch in September.