Can This App Actually Make You A Better Driver?

Twenty minutes after Jamyn Edis picks me up in a Zipcar, he is slamming on the brakes to avoid running a red light on the West Side Highway in downtown Manhattan. I jolt forward, my seatbelt tightens across my torso, and he puts his arm out between me and the dashboard, in full protective mode. Behind us, a frustrated tailgater honks. And from the console between us, a female voice from his phone says, “Hard brake alert.”

The voice came from a smart car app called Dash, of which Edis is the cofounder and CEO. The app, which rolled out on Google Play for Android at the end of January (and is coming soon for iOS), connects your phone to your car and relays detailed, real-time data about your driving habits back to you. It is a Techstars New York-backed startup, and its investors include Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley and Makerbot CEO Bre Pettis. Edis just demonstrated a feature that alerts a driver when they’ve decelerated too quickly, one of many notifications built into the app aimed at making driving safer, greener, and more affordable.

Inspired by existing smart data technology like the Jawbone Up wristband and the Nest thermostat, Edis and his cofounder, Brian Langel, saw an opportunity to bring data analysis to cars. “We were viewing cars as a platform, and we really hadn’t seen anything in the market in summer of 2012 that was really creating interesting new experiences based off the data around driving,” Edis says. The idea is that, by making people aware of their driving habits, they will take the necessary steps to improve those habits, leaving us with safer roads and lower fuel emissions.

Dash works by connecting to an OBD (onboard diagnostics) device that scans the inner workings of a car. Once connected, the Dash app pulls the vehicle’s VIN number, make, model, capacity, and cylinders, and allows you to assign your car a name. For our purposes, today we’re driving an Audi Q5, which, to my delight, Edis has named “Jessica’s Audi.” (This is probably the first and last time I’ll ever have such a car).

While the trip is in progress, the app provides a visual gauge of fuel MPG, and auditory alerts for behavior like hard braking and over-accelerating. It’s all as hands-free as possible, to avoid adding any kind of distraction to a driver. The app also tells you if you’re low on fuel, and where you can get the cheapest gas in the area (one of my personal favorite features). If there’s a problem with the car, Dash will alert you, and provide a detailed rundown of the problem, an estimated cost for parts and labor, and a recommended mechanic close by, based on rates from Yelp. In trials, Edis says Dash often diagnosed car problems before the check engine light even came on. “It’s actually really useful because you can get ahead of the problem,” he says.





The app is built around the concept of a score. Acceleration, hard braking, speeding, phone usage, fuel efficiency, time of day, and road conditions all go into a score. My initial impression is that Edis himself isn’t a great driver. His overall Dash score sits at 79 (out of 100), and a quick peek at his previous journeys reveals scores as low as 37. “I’ll tell you that I don’t think I’m a great driver,” he admits. “So this is why this product is great for me to improve that. I literally get this perverse joy to see the score going up and down when I am taking trips with my family. We got feedback from people saying it gets strangely addicting.”

Addicting and, Edis hopes, shareable. The app gives drivers the option to connect with their Twitter, Facebook, and Foursquare, and offers Bumper Stickers–a variation on Foursquare badges–for certain behaviors (Pat Benatar Thinks You’re A Hard-Breaker; Ozone’zilla, Turning Clouds Into Ashes).