Amazon Makes A Play For New Customers–Your Kids–With Original Children’s Programming

Though Netflix has garnered the lion’s share of attention given to a tech company venturing into original programming, Amazon is nipping at its heels.

You may or may not be a regular watcher of Alpha House or Betas, the two original “prime time” (i.e., adult) series that have full seasons up on Amazon Instant Video. But even if you’re a fan of those, you might have missed the fact that Amazon Studios, as its production arm is called, has made a special commitment to children’s programming. Six kids’ series pilots were produced last year, with three picked up for full-season runs (those series have yet to launch, partly due to the long lead time required by animation). And this past Thursday, Amazon put out a second wave of pilots for kids’ shows–five new ones in all, the most popular of which will go to series.

We caught up with Tara Sorensen, who heads up the kids’ content division at Amazon Studios, to learn more about playground gossip, that lucrative lower-school demographic, and the first success story of Amazon’s unusual open-door script submission policy.

FAST COMPANY: Why is Amazon so interested in children’s content?

TARA SORENSEN: Families are a big part of Amazon’s customer database, so we wanted to make sure we were providing great content within the Prime universe that they loved. We work with an educational consultant to develop innovative curriculum. We know that mom needs to feel good about what she’s putting in front of the kids, but that also the kids need to fall in love with the characters. In this second round, we’ve expanded into the 6-to-11 demo.

You’ve been in kids’ TV for almost 20 years. How is working for Amazon different?



In many ways, the Amazon experience hasn’t been so different. Though there’s definitely a startup mentality–producing 52 half-hours right out of the gate!

Amazon as a brand is still mostly known for retail. Do you have trouble explaining at cocktail parties that you don’t spend your days shipping books?



I definitely have conversations where friends think immediately I work on the retail side. They tell me how much they love Amazon. One went as far as to say, “It’s like a really great boyfriend because it’s always there when it says it’s gonna be. It really delivers, I can always count on it.”