Bonobos CEO: If You’re Not Self-Aware, You Have No Hope Of Scaling

“Emotions are the raw fuel of leadership,” the Bonobos CEO says. “They’re contagious, yet emotions can cloud your judgment as much as empower your judgment.”

He believes that the hardest part of managing a business is managing your own psychology–how you process your emotions, how you influence your own experience, and how you actually decide to feel.

“It is a balance between positive energy and judgment,” he says. “At a lot of companies, if you’re not careful, the positive energy of the founder can lead to an overextension in trying to do too many things, but it takes judgment to realize how much focus is required.”

That balancing act has been a motivating force for Bonobos, the apparel company founded with the mission of ridding our lives of “khaki diaper butt.” Dunn dreamt up the company while finishing his MBA at Stanford and by 2008 it was off the ground.

At Bonobos trousers come in a Pantone-level palette of colors, nary a pocket goes unpatterned, and the box bearing their flagship pants has a ninja on the front–the sign of their customer service ninjas, naturally. Their vivacity has been met with VC enthusiasm, having raised $73 million to date. But as the company crosses the 200 employee mark, Dunn is on the lookout for a profusion of pastelled exuberance.

Andy Dunn

“I’ve been humbled by how few things a company can do well at once, but impressed by how well a company can do them if the CEO gives the company that focus,” he says. The results can be amazing when the everybody is jamming one thing, but dismaying if they try to take on too much.