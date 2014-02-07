What Every Company Can Learn From The “Pre-order” Kickstarter Model

Big-name brands usually knock the small fish right out of the water when it comes to the product launch. After watching thousands of product launches, Donald Brewer noticed that if companies could assess their products contextually within the marketplace and gauge consumer desire early on, they would have more of a fighting chance to survive in the vast sea of e-commerce.

So he went to the drawing board to reconceptualize the pre-order method and out came Prelaunch.

During the website’s development, Brewer, Prelaunch’s president, made an executive decision. “We borrowed some elements from crowdfunding sites,” says Brewer. As he was creating the pre-order platform he said that, “It started to be a mashup of crowdfunding meets flash sales sites meets sort of a direct customer solution, [and] that I ultimately think is brand building.”

By taking cues from the Kickstarter business model and blending them with direct-to-consumer solutions and analytics, the Prelaunch team has built a platform that less established brands can use to build names for themselves.

Small outfits can’t cover ghastly expenses like market analysis, hiring a PR firm, or exploring several options for a launch. But on Prelaunch, they can offer exclusive incentivized deals and build customer loyalty early in the product’s lifecycle, which can lead to higher profits.

Brewer exploited the popularity of crowdfunding, using it as a roadmap for how to shift an archetypal e-commerce exchange into something more reflective of current trends. Even more so, he aggrandized the experience by looking at how established brands constantly build hype with a pre-order option, which can oftentimes become a marketing tool. Prelaunch offers that same experience to companies tying in with their crowdfunding-like component.

Prelaunch users get perks like limited-edition offers and brand-sponsored contests, in addition to the ability to pre-order a product. There is also the opportunity to contact the behind-the-scenes creators, which ascribes to that sense of personal participation that is a successful motivator for many crowdfunded-site backers.