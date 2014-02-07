That Was Fast: LinkedIn Shutters Intro App Less Than Four Months After Launch

Less than four months after debuting LinkedIn Intro , the social network announced Friday that it was shutting down the mobile product March 7. Acting as a proxy for users’ emails, Intro integrated with Apple’s Mail app to surface contextual information of contacts from their LinkedIn profiles. Soon after its launch, it was criticized as posing a security risk, which the Mountain View, Calif. company swiftly dismissed .

LinkedIn said it is closing down Intro, Slidecast, and older versions of its iOS apps as part of cleaning house. Rapportive, which the company acquired last January for $15 million and leveraged to build LinkedIn Intro, will remain operating as a Gmail browser extension.

When asked if the shuttering of Intro was related to security concerns, a LinkedIn representative referred Fast Company to a blog post by Deep Nishar, senior vice president of products and user experience, quoting the following passage: