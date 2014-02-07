GoPro Files Documents For A Secret IPO

The San Mateo, Calif.-based company said it has filed documents for a “secret” IPO–the same route Twitter took–with the SEC, allowing it to keep financial details under wraps until shortly before trading. Under the JOBS Act, companies with less than $1 billion in annual revenue can file a confidential IPO.

At TechCrunch Disrupt last year, GoPro founder and CEO Nick Woodman had alluded to the company’s IPO ambitions. In December, GoPro raised $200 million from Hon Hai Precision, better known as Chinese manufacturer Foxconn, for an 8.88% stake in the company.