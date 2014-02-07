advertisement
Watch The Unicorn-Heavy Facebook Look Back Video for Progressive Spokesperson

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

By now you’ve probably seen about 4,000 versions of Facebook’s Look Back feature clogging up your newsfeed, turning everyone’s lives into a trailer for the feel-good movie of the year. It’s a clever nod to the users that have made the social network what it is over the last decade and has even sparked a few noteworthy spoofs.


But Progressive looks to be the first brand to take the real-time(ish) marketing approach to it, creating its own look back for its obviously unicorn-obsessed spokesperson Flo.


It’s a funny, low-key way to further ingratiate Flo to consumers and spread awareness about the dangers of eating unicorn meat.

