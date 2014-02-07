Watch The Unicorn-Heavy Facebook Look Back Video for Progressive Spokesperson

By now you’ve probably seen about 4,000 versions of Facebook’s Look Back feature clogging up your newsfeed, turning everyone’s lives into a trailer for the feel-good movie of the year. It’s a clever nod to the users that have made the social network what it is over the last decade and has even sparked a few noteworthy spoofs .





But Progressive looks to be the first brand to take the real-time(ish) marketing approach to it, creating its own look back for its obviously unicorn-obsessed spokesperson Flo.





It’s a funny, low-key way to further ingratiate Flo to consumers and spread awareness about the dangers of eating unicorn meat.