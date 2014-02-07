This Tumblr Imagines Further Conversation Stoppers For The Stars of HBO’s “True Detective”

On the new HBO show, True Detective, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play homicide detectives whose divergent life philosophies have not yet coalesced into an amicable partnership. If this were a less classy show, the poster might display the unlikely pair standing back to back, each crooking a thumb at the other like “Get a load of this guy.” Perhaps one day the two will settle their differences–possibly via dance-off–but in the mean time, these very differences have resulted in a spot-on parody on Tumblr.

Created by film-obsessed Internet master and one-page screenplay enthusiast, Bobby Finger, the True Detective Conversations blog uses a three-panel meme based on stills from the series to expand the universe of things the two detectives awkwardly don’t talk about. On the actual show, McConaughey deflects Harrelson’s small talk efforts with almost comically bleak conversational dead-ends–everyday snapshots of his nihilistic world view. The same thing happens on the blog as well, only here the topics include some things that these detectives have yet to discuss.





This isn’t the first time Finger has paid tribute to an entertainment property through social media. In 2011, he and similarly inclined friend Lindsey Weber created a parody Twitter account for the movie We Bought a Zoo, which chronicled a family’s efforts to live with the zoo they’d purchased, as a movie adapted from their predicament rolled out in theaters. Within days, it attracted thousands of followers.

As True Detective is still just getting started, only time will tell whether its leads will continue having the kind of conversations that give True Detective Conversations its verisimilitude. To the extent that we can predict anything about the vacuum of light and meaning that is human existence, we’re going to bet that they will.