The rapid rise of Internet connectivity and mobile device usage globally has led to an interconnected, information-driven world.

To put this growth into perspective, by 2016…

3 billion consumers and 45 percent of the world’s population will use the internet

Mobile devices will account for about 80 percent of all broadband connections in G-20 nations

China will have nearly 800 million Internet users, above the same number of France, Germany, Indian, Japan, the UK and the U.S. combined

A borderless dimension to the world economy has emerged as growth in connectivity has allowed knowledge to increasingly become free of the limitations of distance and time. This dynamic is forcing businesses to rapidly reposition themselves for success and forcing governments to reevaluate tax, immigration, education and other policies. Businesses now find themselves in a world where barriers to entry and costs to market for competitive firms are quickly falling, companies can compete internationally from day one and the power is shifting to those who fail quick but innovate quicker.

Here are 9 keys to winning in a borderless, digital economy:

Whether you think you’re a digital business or not, you are. Marketing and advertising are digital. Product distribution is digital. Interacting with your customers and clients is digital. Invest in educating your existing teams and in acquiring top-tier digital talent.

Work with a company like General Assembly to aid with digital skill development. Reach out to staffing firms like The Execu Search Group or The Creative Group, firms who collectively have decades of experience in placing creative talent and understand new labor market dynamics.

Technology is enabling new forms of distribution, consumer experiences and countless other means of revenue growth and increases in efficiency.