I noticed it written on the back of her collar as she passed.

“Mom, someday I’ll make you proud.”

For the past several months, I’ve been searching for lines like these.

“Love me forever.”

“Where are you going?”

“Where to find you?”

Strange, sad, funny, accidental or personal, I collect messages written on the T-shirts of people who pass me on the streets and in the markets of Shanghai and Beijing.

“Sympathetic fully, bitter slightly.”

“I do not drink. I do not smoke. I do not speak bad language.”

“Keep your voice down. Play hide and seek.”

“The cool cannot live without love.”

These shirts, with similar blocks of English copy, are sold all over the city.